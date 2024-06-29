Delhi airport Terminal 1 stops ops after roof collapse, BJP, Congress trade allegations: 10 points

  • Delhi airport roof collapse: The primary reason for the collapse of the forecourt's canopy at the Delhi airport is said to be record-breaking rain that lashed the national capital after days of heatwave, bringing Delhi to its knees.

Livemint
Updated08:03 AM IST
Parked vehicles damaged by the collapse of a canopy at the Terminal 1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport amid heavy rain, in New Delhi
Parked vehicles damaged by the collapse of a canopy at the Terminal 1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport amid heavy rain, in New Delhi(PTI)

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have traded allegations after a part of the Delhi airport's canopy collapsed on parked cars on Friday, June 28, morning, killing one and injuring eight others. The primary reason for the collapse of the forecourt's canopy at the Delhi airport is said to be record-breaking rain that lashed the national capital after days of heatwave, bringing Delhi to its knees.

The Congress has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of hurriedly inaugurating the half-finished terminal due to Lok Sabha elections while alleging “corruption” and “criminal negligence”. The BJP, on the other hand, has claimed that the part of T1 that collapsed was opened in 2009, when Congress-led UPA was in power.

DELHI AIRPORT T1 ROOF COLLAPSE: 10 THINGS TO KNOW

  1. More than 100 flights, operated from T1, have been cancelled by IndiGo and SpiceJet. T1 has only domestic flight operations by IndiGo and SpiceJet
  2. T1 has been closed. All flight operations at the Terminal 1 of the Delhi airport, one of the busiest in the world, have been suspended till further notice. The airport – which has three terminals T1, T2 and T3 – handles around 1,400 flight movements daily
  3. The scheduled flights from Terminal 1 have been rescheduled to takeoff from Terminal 2 and 3
  4. A technical committee has been formed by the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) to ascertain the cause of the airport roof collapse
  5. DIAL working with all relevant agencies, including Delhi police, India’s top aviation authority DGCA, and the disaster response force
  6. A thorough inspection of the structural strength of all airports in the country will be undertaken following the roof collapse incident at the T1
  7. A 24x7 war room will be set up for efficient management of passengers at T2 and T3
  8. The government has issued an advisory to all airlines to ensure that a steep in airfare does not happen due to the incident
  9. After heavy rainfall, key tunnels, including the one at Pragati Maidan, were closed and reports of homes being flooded came in from across the city, including upscale areas of Lutyens Delhi, Hauz Khas, South Extension and Mayur Vihar on the first day of heavy rain
  10. The Safdarjung Observatory, the city's primary weather station, recorded 228.1 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Friday, more than three times the June rainfall average of 74.1 mm and the highest for the month in 88 years -- since 1936.

(With agency inputs)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsDelhi airport Terminal 1 stops ops after roof collapse, BJP, Congress trade allegations: 10 points

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

375.05
10:18 AM | 28 JUN 2024
9.4 (2.57%)

Bharat Electronics

306.20
10:28 AM | 28 JUN 2024
1.7 (0.56%)

State Bank Of India

848.85
10:14 AM | 28 JUN 2024
4.7 (0.56%)

Indian Oil Corporation

165.60
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
2 (1.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CEAT

2,823.40
10:15 AM | 28 JUN 2024
227.4 (8.76%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,033.10
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
146.7 (7.78%)

IIFL Finance

517.45
10:27 AM | 28 JUN 2024
36.95 (7.69%)

Praj Industries

728.25
10:24 AM | 28 JUN 2024
49.65 (7.32%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,676.000.00
    Chennai
    73,033.000.00
    Delhi
    73,533.000.00
    Kolkata
    72,676.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue