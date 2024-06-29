Delhi airport Terminal 1 stops ops after roof collapse, BJP, Congress trade allegations: 10 points

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have traded allegations after a part of the Delhi airport's canopy collapsed on parked cars on Friday, June 28, morning, killing one and injuring eight others. The primary reason for the collapse of the forecourt's canopy at the Delhi airport is said to be record-breaking rain that lashed the national capital after days of heatwave, bringing Delhi to its knees.
The Congress has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of hurriedly inaugurating the half-finished terminal due to Lok Sabha elections while alleging “corruption” and “criminal negligence”. The BJP, on the other hand, has claimed that the part of T1 that collapsed was opened in 2009, when Congress-led UPA was in power.
(With agency inputs)