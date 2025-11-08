Delhi airport's ATC glitch: Flight operations normal; govt directs officials to conduct detailed root-cause analysis

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Saturday visited the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Tower at Delhi Airport after the technical glitch, and asked officials to conduct a detailed root-cause analysis

Sharing photos of visit to ATC tower at Delhi Airport to review operations, in a post on X, Naidu said. “Over the past two days, teams from AAI, ANS, and ECIL worked tirelessly to identify and resolve the issue while ensuring passenger safety through manual coordination.”

Further stating that systems are fully restored now, Naidu added, “ have further directed officials to conduct a detailed root-cause analysis and enhance system redundancy to make our ATC network more resilient for the future.”

"There were no flight cancellations today owing to the issue," the civil aviation ministry said in a statement on Saturday evening.

The ministry added that the system was fully restored to automatic mode by afternoon of November 8 and there were no flight cancellations today owing to the issue.

Naidu has also instructed officials to plan for more system advancements, including additional or fallback servers to strengthen ATC operations.

“The Minister directed the ECIL CMD to deploy additional technical manpower to expedite the restoration efforts. To minimize passenger inconvenience, the Minister also directed that more ATC staff be deployed at Delhi Airport to support manual operations and ensure smooth handling of air traffic during the system downtime,” said the ministry.

Flights delayed, cancelled In a statement, the Civil Aviation Ministry said that the issued led to delays, and cancellations of 46 flights.

"All flight operations are normal at Delhi Airport... passengers are advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest flight updates," DIAL said in a post on X.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital, which has four runways, handles more than 1,500 flight movements daily.