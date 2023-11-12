Delhi anticipates best Diwali air quality in 8 years if firecracker ban succeeds
Delhi experiences improvement in air quality due to favourable meteorological conditions and reduced particulate matter after light showers and increased wind speed.
The Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal has imposed a stringent ban on firecrackers which may ensure the best air quality in Delhi on Diwali day in eight years. Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 202 at 7 am which is the best in the last few days post stubble burning incidents in neighbouring states since late October.