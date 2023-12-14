Delhi AQI: Air quality to remain ‘very poor’ for a few days more
Various locations across Delhi registered air quality in the ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ category and the national capital ranks third in the list of most polluted cities across India.
Delhi registered 'very poor' air quality and AQI stood at 362 today as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data registered at 6:30 am. The capital city's improvement in air quality to the ’ poor’ category was short-lived as it entered ‘very poor’ levels from Friday onwards and AQI has been worsening thereafter.
Locations around the National Capital Region fared better than Delhi in terms of pollution level including Ghaziabad where AQI stood at 309, in Gurugram AQI stood at 281 and in Faridabad AQI stood at 279. Places like Noida and Greater Noida registered ‘very poor’ air quality where AQI stood at 317 and 330 respectively.
Scientist at India Meteorological Department, Kuldeep Srivastava said, “The maximum wind speed … will almost double, touching around 20 km/hour during the day on Thursday." This suggest that pollution levels may improve after Thursday with increase in wind speed.
