Delhi AQI: Air quality to remain ‘very poor’ for a few days more

Delhi registered 'very poor' air quality and AQI stood at 362 today as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data registered at 6:30 am. The capital city's improvement in air quality to the ' poor' category was short-lived as it entered 'very poor' levels from Friday onwards and AQI has been worsening thereafter.

The capital city's air quality is most likely to remain “very poor" for the next three days (December 14-16), according to the Early Warning System for Delhi data. EWS said, “Delhi’s air quality is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category from December 14 to 16. The outlook for the subsequent six days shows the air quality is likely to remain between ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’."

Various locations across Delhi registered air quality in the 'very poor' and 'severe' category. The worst air quality was registered at Jahangirpuri where AQI stood at 420. Lodhi Road area registered the best air quality today with AQI at 294.

Delhi secured third spot today in the list of the top 10 most polluted cities across India. Delhi has been experiencing air quality in the ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’ range over the last month. However, an improvement was seen following rain on December 3 which improved the air quality. With the peak winter season approaching, the national capital's pollution levels are rising.

Locations with relatively high pollution levels above the city's average include Nehru Nagar where AQI stood at 416, Punjabi Bagh where AQI stood at 411, Shadipur where AQI stood at 404, Wazirpur where AQI stood at 403, Vivek Vihar where AQI stood at 402. These regions registered 'severe' air quality.

Locations that registered 'very poor' air quality include Patparganj where AQI stood at 395, Ashok Vihar where AQI stood at 390, Rohini where AQI stood at 388, Burari Crossing where AQI stood at 386, Sonia Vihar where AQI stood at 385, Pusa where AQI stood at 376, Anand Vihar where AQI stood at 370, North Campus where AQI stood at 363 and Mandir Marg where AQI stood at 363.

Other locations where AQI stood below the city's average but above 350 mark include Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium where AQI stood at 359.

The national capital recorded 7.6 degrees Celsius temperature with maximum temperature of 24.6 degrees Celsius according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). With the peak winter season around the corner, the minimum temperature dropped to 7.4 degrees Celsius. The IMD predicted mainly clear sky with mist or shallow fog in the morning and partly cloudy sky in the evening. IMD predicted no rainfall until December 19 but the weather condition is likely to remain cloudy.

Locations around the National Capital Region fared better than Delhi in terms of pollution level including Ghaziabad where AQI stood at 309, in Gurugram AQI stood at 281 and in Faridabad AQI stood at 279. Places like Noida and Greater Noida registered 'very poor' air quality where AQI stood at 317 and 330 respectively.

Scientist at India Meteorological Department, Kuldeep Srivastava said, “The maximum wind speed … will almost double, touching around 20 km/hour during the day on Thursday." This suggest that pollution levels may improve after Thursday with increase in wind speed.

