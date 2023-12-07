Delhi registered air quality continues to be in the 'poor' category for the second consecutive day as the AQI in the national capital stood at 291 as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data registered at 7:30 am. Delhi secured third place today in the list of the top 10 most polluted cities across India. Delhi had been experiencing air quality in ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’ range over the past few weeks. However, an improvement was seen following rain on December 3 which moved Delhi back from ‘severe’ zone to ‘poor’ category now. Also read: Delhi air quality improves, registers ‘poor’ AQI after several days The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 9.2 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 26.4 degrees Celsius according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD predicted mainly clear sky and shallow fog in the morning and similar weather conditions to remain until December 9. IMD has further predicted no rainfall in the National Capital till December 11. Various locations across Delhi registered air quality in the ‘very poor’ and ‘poor’ category while no location registered the ‘severe’ category today. The worst air quality was registered at Jahangirpuri where AQI stood at 334. Aya Nagar location registered the best air quality across Delhi where AQI stood at 176 which lies in the ‘moderate’ range. Also read: GRAP III restrictions lifted in Delhi-NCR as air quality improves. Here is what's allowed and not allowed Various locations across Delhi registered air quality in the ‘very poor’ and ‘poor’ category while no location registered the ‘severe’ category today. The worst air quality was registered at Jahangirpuri where AQI stood at 334. Aya Nagar location registered the best air quality across Delhi where AQI stood at 176 which lies in the ‘moderate’ range.

Other locations with relatively high pollution levels include Nehru Nagar where AQI stood at 331, Wazirpur where AQI stood at 323, Ashok Vihar where AQI stood at 322, Punjabi Bagh where AQI stood at 321, Mundka where AQI stood at 316, ITO where AQI stood at 312, Rohini where AQI stood at 305, R K Puram where AQI stood at 304 and Dwarka where AQI stood at 302.

Locations around the National Capital Region fared better than Delhi in terms of pollution level including Noida whose AQI stood at 240, in Greater Noida AQI stood at 246, in Ghaziabad AQI stood at 252, in Faridabad AQI stood at 232 and in Gurugram AQI stood at 222. All these places registered ‘poor’ air quality.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai last week informed that Grap-3 has been lifted in the national capital however the government is making efforts to ensure that Grap-1 and 2 restrictions are strictly implemented.

