The air quality in the national capital has seen a huge improvement with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 85 on Saturday, a day after rains brought a relief from scorching heat.

The AQI was lowest in the last three years for the period between January 1 and March 15 in the last three years.

Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) also revoked actions under Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect in Delhi and surrounding National Capital Region (NCR).

“Today, Delhi recorded an average AQI of 85, the lowest in the last three years for the period from 01st January to 15th March. Today’s AQI is also the first day of the current year with a ‘Satisfactory’ AQI (AQI 51-100),” said CAQM in a post on X.

It further added that Delhi has witnessed a ‘Satisfactory’ AQI in the month of March, for the first time in five years since 2020.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'Good,' 51-100 is 'Satisfactory,' 101-200 is 'Moderate,' 201-300 is 'Poor,' 301-400 is 'Very Poor,' and 401-500 is ‘Severe.’

Also Read | Delhi weather: Light rains bring relief from scorching heat on Holi in NCR





Stage 1 GRAP revoked

Revoking the statge-1 of GRAP, CAQM said that AQI of Delhi has shown significant improvement due to favourable winds, light rain/drizzling and improved meteorological conditions prevailing in Delhi-NCR. The AQI of Delhi has been recorded as 85 for 15.03.2025 (in ‘Satisfactory’ category). Further, the forecast by IMD/IITM also predicts AQI to mainly remain in ‘Satisfactory to Moderate’ category in coming days.

“The Sub-Committee, accordingly, decides to revoke its order dated 07.03.2025, invoking actions under Stage-I (‘Poor’ Air Quality) of the extant GRAP in the entire NCR, with immediate effect.”

Also Read | Height of irony? Thousands of acres of Amazon cleared out for UN climate summit

Weather Forecast On March 15, Delhi is very likely to witness light rain accompanied with thunderstorm, lighting and gusty winds (speed 30 – 40 kmph) likely.

The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 33 to 35°C and 16 to 18°C respectively.

On March 16, there is a possibility of very light rain/drizzle.