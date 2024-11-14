Delhi AQI drops to severe: Airport issues advisory for passengers in view of smog conditions

Delhi AQI: The Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on November 14 issued advisory for its passengers in view of smog conditions. The air quality in the national capital dropped to ‘severe’ category with AQI recording at 426 at 10.30 am, as per SAFAR data.

In its advisory, it wrote, “Low visibility procedures are in progress at delhi airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.”