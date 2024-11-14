Delhi AQI drops to severe: Airport issues advisory for passengers in view of smog conditions

  • The Delhi Airport issued an advisory for passengers due to poor smog conditions affecting air quality in the city.

Livemint
Updated14 Nov 2024, 10:37 AM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

Delhi AQI: The Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on November 14 issued advisory for its passengers in view of smog conditions. The air quality in the national capital dropped to ‘severe’ category with AQI recording at 426 at 10.30 am, as per SAFAR data.

In its advisory, it wrote, “Low visibility procedures are in progress at delhi airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.”

Earlier, IndiGo airlines in an early morning post informed,This morning, winter fog may impact flights to/from #Amritsar, #Varanasi & #Delhi. Do keep a tab on your flight status https://bit.ly/31paVKQ before heading to the airport. Also, please allow additional travel time as road traffic may move slower than usual due to low visibility. Thank you for your patience, and we wish you a smooth journey.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Nov 2024, 10:37 AM IST
Business NewsNewsDelhi AQI drops to severe: Airport issues advisory for passengers in view of smog conditions

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    139.50
    10:39 AM | 14 NOV 2024
    0.25 (0.18%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    136.25
    10:39 AM | 14 NOV 2024
    0.25 (0.18%)

    Tata Motors share price

    782.45
    10:39 AM | 14 NOV 2024
    -3.95 (-0.5%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    282.25
    10:39 AM | 14 NOV 2024
    0.8 (0.28%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,857.10
    10:35 AM | 14 NOV 2024
    -7.35 (-0.39%)
    More from 52 Week High

    P I Industries share price

    4,202.30
    10:35 AM | 14 NOV 2024
    -246.8 (-5.55%)

    SKF India share price

    4,624.75
    10:35 AM | 14 NOV 2024
    -247.2 (-5.07%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,790.00
    10:34 AM | 14 NOV 2024
    -343.1 (-4.81%)

    Prism Johnson share price

    182.80
    10:33 AM | 14 NOV 2024
    -4.9 (-2.61%)
    More from Top Losers

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,950.55
    10:35 AM | 14 NOV 2024
    361.45 (7.88%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,259.00
    10:35 AM | 14 NOV 2024
    72.15 (6.08%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    317.20
    10:35 AM | 14 NOV 2024
    17.8 (5.95%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    82.24
    10:35 AM | 14 NOV 2024
    4.09 (5.23%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,855.00-10.00
      Chennai
      76,861.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,013.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      76,865.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.10
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.