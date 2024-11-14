Delhi AQI: The Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on November 14 issued advisory for its passengers in view of smog conditions. The air quality in the national capital dropped to ‘severe’ category with AQI recording at 426 at 10.30 am, as per SAFAR data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In its advisory, it wrote, "Low visibility procedures are in progress at delhi airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information."

Earlier, IndiGo airlines in an early morning post informed,This morning, winter fog may impact flights to/from #Amritsar, #Varanasi & #Delhi. Do keep a tab on your flight status https://bit.ly/31paVKQ before heading to the airport. Also, please allow additional travel time as road traffic may move slower than usual due to low visibility. Thank you for your patience, and we wish you a smooth journey.