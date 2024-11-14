Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Delhi AQI drops to severe: Airport issues advisory for passengers in view of smog conditions

Delhi AQI drops to severe: Airport issues advisory for passengers in view of smog conditions

Livemint

  • The Delhi Airport issued an advisory for passengers due to poor smog conditions affecting air quality in the city.

Mint Image

Delhi AQI: The Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on November 14 issued advisory for its passengers in view of smog conditions. The air quality in the national capital dropped to ‘severe’ category with AQI recording at 426 at 10.30 am, as per SAFAR data.

In its advisory, it wrote, “Low visibility procedures are in progress at delhi airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information."

Earlier, IndiGo airlines in an early morning post informed,This morning, winter fog may impact flights to/from #Amritsar, #Varanasi & #Delhi. Do keep a tab on your flight status https://bit.ly/31paVKQ before heading to the airport. Also, please allow additional travel time as road traffic may move slower than usual due to low visibility. Thank you for your patience, and we wish you a smooth journey.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.