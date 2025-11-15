Delhi AQI drops to ‘very poor,' relief from high air pollution to be short lived, stubble-burning impact set to double

Delhi residents are grappling with the issue of high air pollution even as the overall air quality improved slightly on November 14 and moved to ‘very poor’ range from ‘severe’ air quality index (AQI). According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)data at 6:15 AM, the national capital recorded an AQI of 386, a remarkable improvement from yesterday's 404.

Despite the improvement, many air quality monitoring stations recorded AQI in severe category. Among a total of 39 stations, 15 recorded air quality in ‘severe’ range with the Wazirpur, Bawana and Mundka being the worst performers. Best AQI was recorded in Lodhi Road which fell in ‘poor range.’

Also Read | Get these air purifiers to survive Delhi NCR air pollution crisis

This marked improvement in AQI comes days after farm fires contributed significantly almost 22% to the deteriorating air quality. For almost three days, the AQI hovered in severe range before finally improving on Friday. Contribution of stubble burning to Delhi’s PM2.5 levels dropped 8.54% on Friday, down from 12% the previous day. Smoke from crop residue burning in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh contributes significantly to Delhi’s pollution.

Centre’s Decision Support System (DSS) data indicated that transport emissions accounted for 19.8%, the highest share of all sources.

What is Delhi's AQI forecast? Pollutants are trapped close to the surface due to low temperatures and calm winds. The air quality forecast indicates that the stubble-burning contribution will rise to 16.3 % on Saturday.

A total of 72 farm fire incidents were observed in Punjab, PTI reported citing Satellite data. As many as15 farm fire incidents were reported in Haryana and 293 in Uttar Pradesh on November 13.

Saturday's forecast predicts shallow fog for the capital city. On November 15, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 28 degrees and 10 degrees Celsius.

Amid choking air quality and health concerns, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa urged the Delhi High Court to temporarily shift to hybrid mode or virtual hearing to safeguard the health of lawyers, litigants, and court staff.

In a detailed letter addressed to Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, Pahwa highlights that

Vikas Pahwa emphasised that the city's AQI remained in the 'severe' category, frequently touching 450-600 in several monitoring zones in a detailed letter addressed to Chief Justice Devendra Kumar. He further highlighted that PM2.5 levels fall squarely in the medically defined toxic and life-threatening range. He alleged that PM2.5 levels are more than three times the permissible limit of 60 mg/m³ and have crossed 190 mg/m³, ANI reported.