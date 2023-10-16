comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 16 2023 15:51:45
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127 1.6%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 666.1 -0.16%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,529.5 -0.47%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 575.7 -0.08%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 243.45 0.56%
Business News/ News / Delhi AQI: Here's how Delhi NCR breathes today amid farm fires in neighbouring states
Back Back

Delhi AQI: Here's how Delhi NCR breathes today amid farm fires in neighbouring states

 Written By Fareha Naaz

Delhi's air quality index remains in the moderate to poor categories amid stubble burning in neighbouring states.

An increase in farm fires was witnessed in the states of Punjab and Haryana this year from September to October compared to the same time in 2022 .Premium
An increase in farm fires was witnessed in the states of Punjab and Haryana this year from September to October compared to the same time in 2022 .

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) has been in the "moderate" to "poor" categories for the past few weeks. A rise in temperature is also expected due to an approaching western disturbance, which may bring light rain or thundershowers on Monday and Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Delhi's expected maximum and minimum temperatures for October 16 are around 32 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively, as reported by IMD. As of 7 pm on October 15, Delhi's 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) registered at 228, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board.

Anand Vihar station recorded poor air quality with an AQI of 281 according to Central Pollution Control Board. CRRI Mathura Road station recorded moderate air quality with AQI of 131. Dwarka-Sector 8 station recorded poor air quality category with an AQI of 217. ITO station recorded an AQI of 148 which falls in moderate category. At Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium station an AQI of 148 was recorded which falls in moderate category. Mandir Marg station recorded moderate air quality with an AQI of 167.

R K Puram station recorded poor air quality category with an AQI of 208. Rohini station recorded poor air quality category with an AQI of 214. North Campus, DU station recorded poor air quality category with an AQI of 219. Okhla Phase-2 recorded moderate air quality category with an AQI of 198.

In the AQI classification system, readings between 0-50 are considered 'good,' 51-100 'satisfactory,' 101-200 'moderate,' 201-300 'poor,' 301-400 'very poor,' and 401-500 'severe.' Readings exceeding 500 are designated as ‘severe plus.’

Experts suggest that an early withdrawal of the southwest monsoon resulted in early harvest this year has advanced the dates of stubble burning as well.

Also read: Ahead of winters, Centre reviews preparedness to deal with air pollution in Delhi-NCR

An increase in farm fires was witnessed in the states of Punjab and Haryana this year from September to October compared to the same time in 2022 according to Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) data. This data covers the period from September 15 to October 15.

Also read: Does early harvest, stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana lead to more ‘farm fires’? What Delhi's AQI data shows

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Former head of the Central Pollution Control Board's air laboratory Dipankar Saha said, "If harvesting is done early and the stubbles are burnt earlier, the impact on air quality will be not as harsh because the meteorological conditions, like good wind speed and high temperatures, help disperse pollutants," reported HT.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App