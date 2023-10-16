Delhi's air quality index (AQI) has been in the "moderate" to "poor" categories for the past few weeks. A rise in temperature is also expected due to an approaching western disturbance, which may bring light rain or thundershowers on Monday and Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department. Delhi's expected maximum and minimum temperatures for October 16 are around 32 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively, as reported by IMD. As of 7 pm on October 15, Delhi's 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) registered at 228, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board. Anand Vihar station recorded poor air quality with an AQI of 281 according to Central Pollution Control Board. CRRI Mathura Road station recorded moderate air quality with AQI of 131. Dwarka-Sector 8 station recorded poor air quality category with an AQI of 217. ITO station recorded an AQI of 148 which falls in moderate category. At Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium station an AQI of 148 was recorded which falls in moderate category. Mandir Marg station recorded moderate air quality with an AQI of 167. R K Puram station recorded poor air quality category with an AQI of 208. Rohini station recorded poor air quality category with an AQI of 214. North Campus, DU station recorded poor air quality category with an AQI of 219. Okhla Phase-2 recorded moderate air quality category with an AQI of 198.

In the AQI classification system, readings between 0-50 are considered 'good,' 51-100 'satisfactory,' 101-200 'moderate,' 201-300 'poor,' 301-400 'very poor,' and 401-500 'severe.' Readings exceeding 500 are designated as ‘severe plus.’

Experts suggest that an early withdrawal of the southwest monsoon resulted in early harvest this year has advanced the dates of stubble burning as well.

An increase in farm fires was witnessed in the states of Punjab and Haryana this year from September to October compared to the same time in 2022 according to Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) data. This data covers the period from September 15 to October 15.

Former head of the Central Pollution Control Board's air laboratory Dipankar Saha said, "If harvesting is done early and the stubbles are burnt earlier, the impact on air quality will be not as harsh because the meteorological conditions, like good wind speed and high temperatures, help disperse pollutants," reported HT.

