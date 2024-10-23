Delhi AQI: How stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana affect capital’s air pollution? Find what a new study reveals

Delhi AQI: A new study reveals how stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana affects Delhi's air quality. Despite a decrease in farm fires, Delhi's AQI remains critically high, highlighting the need for comprehensive interventions and public awareness to tackle air pollution effectively.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Published23 Oct 2024, 08:10 AM IST
Delhi AQI: How stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana affect capital's air pollution? Find what a new study reveals
Delhi AQI: How stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana affect capital's air pollution? Find what a new study reveals

Delhi AQI: A new study has found that stubble burning incidents in Punjab and Haryana have decreased since last year, yet Delhi’s air quality continues to face seasonal challenges.

The air quality index (AQI) in national capital was recorded ‘very poor’ at 349 as of 7 am on Wednesday, October 23, according to the pollution monitoring by SAFAR-India of the Union Ministry of Earth Science.

Also Read | Delhi AQI: Air quality at ‘very poor’

Between 2019 and 2023, both Haryana and Punjab – key regions for stubble burning – experienced fluctuations in fire incidents, with considerable reductions in 2022 and 2023, according to a study by Climate Trends.

Haryana police on Monday said they have arrested 14 farmers in Kaithal over the past few days for stubble burning in their fields amid deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR.

On October 16, Supreme Court observed that nothing has been done by the Punjab and Haryana governments to take action against stubble burning.

Fire Counts Decreased

The Climate Trend analysis indicates that fire counts in Haryana decreased from 14,122 in 2019 to 7,959 in 2023. In Punjab, fire incidents peaked in 2020 at 95,048 but dropped to 52,722 by 2023. 

Districts such as Karnal and Kaithal witnessed remarkable decreases of approximately 86 per cent and 78 per cent, respectively. However, areas like Gurgaon, Mewat, and Jhajhar experienced increases in fire incidents, the analysis reads, it says.

The research used satellite data to monitor fire incidents in Punjab and Haryana and correlate that with Air Quality trends for 11 NCR cities, over the period from September 1 to December 31 between 2019 and 2023.

Political Blamegame

The post-monsoon period remains the most fire-prone, with considerable reductions observed in districts like Gurdaspur and Muktsar in Punjab, which saw decreases of up to 71 per cent.

Also Read | SC slams Punjab & Haryana for stubble burning, says ‘nothing happening’

However, some areas, including Amritsar and Sangrur, reported minimal changes, and a few places like Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar experienced slight increases in fire counts.

“The reduction in fire incidents across Punjab and Haryana presents a mixed trend. While some districts have made significant strides, the total fire count remains high,” said Aarti Khosla, the Director of Climate Trends.

The deteriorating air quality often leads to political blamegame too. Chief Minister Atishi on Sunday blamed Bharatiya Janata Party’s ‘dirty politics’ for the growing air and water pollution in Delhi. She, however, gave a clean chit to Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party-ruled Punjab and blamed stubble burning, diesel buses and brick kilns in BJP-ruled Haryana for the poor air quality in Delhi.

AQI affected by fire incidents

The analysis highlights that Delhi’s air quality was adversely affected by these fire incidents. “Fire incidents in Punjab and Haryana contributed to a 103-unit increase in Delhi's AQI, underscoring the urgent need for coordinated fire management and air quality interventions across states,” it said.

On days without fires, the city’s air quality index (AQI) averaged 175 (Moderate category). However, during the stubble burning season, this figure surged to 233 (Poor category), and when fire counts exceeded climatological averages, the AQI peaked at 337 (Very Poor category).

Also Read | Air quality in Delhi to remain ‘poor’ to ’very poor’ as Diwali nears

"While the farm fires have seen a dip in numbers, we must also focus on the other sources, said Dr Sagnik Dey, Professor, Centre for Atmospheric Sciences, IIT Delhi.

The reduction in fire incidents across Punjab and Haryana presents a mixed trend. While some districts have made significant strides, the total fire count remains high.

While reductions in fire incidents represent a positive trend, the seasonal peaks in air pollution require more robust interventions, such as improved agricultural practices, enhanced satellite monitoring, and stricter enforcement of fire-prevention measures, the study said.

The report calls for measures aimed at reducing stubble burning and improving public awareness, as well as investment in cleaner agricultural technologies.

Key Takeaways
  • Stubble burning incidents in Punjab and Haryana have decreased, yet Delhi’s air quality remains critically poor.
  • Political dynamics play a significant role in addressing air quality issues, with blame often shifting among parties.
  • Enhanced agricultural practices and stricter enforcement of fire-prevention measures are essential for long-term air quality improvement.

First Published:23 Oct 2024, 08:10 AM IST
Business NewsNewsDelhi AQI: How stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana affect capital’s air pollution? Find what a new study reveals

