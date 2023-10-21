Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 162 in ‘moderate’ category around 6 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data and according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) Delhi's AQI level stands at 173. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi registered PM 10 levels at 161 and PM 2.5 levels at 82. The India Meteorological Department predicted mainly clear skies for October 21 and recorded 17.2 degree Celsius temperature. The maximum and minimum temperatures in the NCR region are likely to settle at 32 and 16 degrees Celsius for today.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 31.1 degrees Celsius on October 20 that is a notch below the season's average. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to data from Central Pollution Control Board , Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium recorded an AQI of 190 which falls in moderate category. CRRI Mathura Road station recorded moderate air quality with AQI of 152. ITO station recorded an AQI of 191 which falls in moderate category. Mandir Marg station recorded moderate air quality with an AQI of 176.

Poor air quality was recorded in areas like Burari with AQI at 275, Dwarka Sector-8 recorded 251 AQI, Jahangirpuri recorded 263 AQI , Rohini recorded 247 AQI while Wazirpur station recorded an AQI of 235.Anand Vihar station also recorded poor air quality with an AQI of 239 according to CPCB.

As per CPCB data AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 ‘very poor’ and 401 and 500 ‘severe’

