Delhi AQI remains ‘very poor’; air quality crosses 400 in THESE areas

  • Delhi's air quality remains a major concern, classified as 'very poor' with an AQI of 360 as of November 6. 

Updated6 Nov 2024, 06:31 AM IST
Delhi AQI: The air quality in the national capital, Delhi, continues to be a concern as it remains in the ‘very poor’ category. According to data from SAFAR-India, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 360 at 6 AM today i.e. November 6.

AQI recorded in areas in Delhi

As per Central Pollution Control Board data, the AQI in some places were recorded in ‘severe’ category. Mundka recorded severe category air with AQI at 418, NSIT Dwarka 449, Wazirpur at 421.

As per the data, Ashok Vihar recorded ‘very poor’ air with AQI at 398. Jahangirpuri recorded AQI at 397, Alipur recored AQI at 372, Burari crossing at 370, Nehru Nagar at 381, New Moti Bagh at 382, Patparganj at 383, Punjabi Bagh at 389, RK Puram at 373, Rohini at 393, Sonia Vihar at 382, Vivek Vihar 383, Air quality in Dwarka Sector 8 was recorded at 356, Chandni Chowk at 312,  Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range at 369, IGI airport at 349, Narela at 378

First Published:6 Nov 2024, 06:31 AM IST
Business NewsNewsDelhi AQI remains ‘very poor’; air quality crosses 400 in THESE areas

