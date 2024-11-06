Delhi AQI remains ‘very poor’; air quality crosses 400 in THESE areas

Delhi AQI: The air quality in the national capital, Delhi, continues to be a concern as it remains in the ‘very poor’ category. According to data from SAFAR-India, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 360 at 6 AM today i.e. November 6.

AQI recorded in areas in Delhi As per Central Pollution Control Board data, the AQI in some places were recorded in ‘severe’ category. Mundka recorded severe category air with AQI at 418, NSIT Dwarka 449, Wazirpur at 421.