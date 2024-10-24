Delhi AQI today: India’s most polluted city has an alarming air quality index of 340. Check out details of other places

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published24 Oct 2024, 06:43 AM IST
Delhi AQI today: A Public Works Department (PWD) vehicle sprays water using an anti-smog gun amid spiked air pollution levels and smoggy conditions in New Delhi on October 23.
Delhi AQI today: A Public Works Department (PWD) vehicle sprays water using an anti-smog gun amid spiked air pollution levels and smoggy conditions in New Delhi on October 23.(HT_PRINT)

Delhi AQI today: The air quality index (AQI) in national capital Delhi has been deteriorating daily as the festival of lights, Diwali, approaches. It registered a “very poor” recording of 340 on Thursday morning at 6:00 am, according to Cental Pollution Control Board data (CPCB).

Know AQI across different locations 

Furthermore, stations across Delhi recorded air quality in the very poor category-- between 301 and 400. These locations include ITO, Mandir Marg, Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Vivek Vihar, Anand Vihar, Burari Crossing, Wazirpur, Pusa, Nehru Nagar, Jahangirpuri, R K Puram, Loni and Sirifort. During the day, the air quality might drop to “severe” category at places where the AQI is near 400.

Over the worsening air quality condition in the city, Lt. Governor (LG) VK Saxena has drawn the attention of Delhi CM Atishi in a letter. The letter states, “We have yet again been branded as the most polluted city of the world, our residents especially the poor, apart from getting their lives shortened because of deadly air pollution, are staring at loss of livelihood.”

He alleged that no concrete answers and solutions are being offered on the issue of air pollution. He claimed that a similar situation has persisted since the last two years during his term as Lt. Governor of Delhi. He added, “In discharge of my duties, I reviewed the situation on many occasions, wrote pleading letters to Chief Ministers of neighbouring states and duly endorsed them to our own Chief Minister, your predecessor in office.”

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe,' as per the CPCB. The soaring air pollution is fuelled by fireworks, farm stubble burning and vehicular emission.

GRAP Stage II imposed in Delhi

The city recorded “very poor” quality air on October 21 and the AQI spiked to 310. This prompted the authorities to enforce the second stage of the city's Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP Stage II). GRAP Stage II which aims to curb pollution, prohibits the use of coal and firewood, including in tandoors at hotels, restaurants, and open eateries, as well as diesel generator sets (except for emergency and essential services).

First Published:24 Oct 2024, 06:43 AM IST
