Delhi AQI today: The city recorded “very poor” quality air on October 24, as the air quality index (AQI) spiked to 340. Know air quality recorded across different locations of the national capital

Delhi AQI today: The air quality index (AQI) in national capital Delhi has been deteriorating daily as the festival of lights, Diwali, approaches. It registered a “very poor" recording of 340 on Thursday morning at 6:00 am, according to Cental Pollution Control Board data (CPCB). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Know AQI across different locations Furthermore, stations across Delhi recorded air quality in the very poor category-- between 301 and 400. These locations include ITO, Mandir Marg, Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Vivek Vihar, Anand Vihar, Burari Crossing, Wazirpur, Pusa, Nehru Nagar, Jahangirpuri, R K Puram, Loni and Sirifort. During the day, the air quality might drop to “severe" category at places where the AQI is near 400.

Over the worsening air quality condition in the city, Lt. Governor (LG) VK Saxena has drawn the attention of Delhi CM Atishi in a letter. The letter states, “We have yet again been branded as the most polluted city of the world, our residents especially the poor, apart from getting their lives shortened because of deadly air pollution, are staring at loss of livelihood." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He alleged that no concrete answers and solutions are being offered on the issue of air pollution. He claimed that a similar situation has persisted since the last two years during his term as Lt. Governor of Delhi. He added, “In discharge of my duties, I reviewed the situation on many occasions, wrote pleading letters to Chief Ministers of neighbouring states and duly endorsed them to our own Chief Minister, your predecessor in office."

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe,' as per the CPCB. The soaring air pollution is fuelled by fireworks, farm stubble burning and vehicular emission.