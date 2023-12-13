Delhi air quality remains 'very poor' and stood at 377 today as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data registered at 9:30 am. The capital city's improvement in air quality to the ’ poor’ category was short-lived as it entered ‘very poor’ levels from Friday onwards and AQI has been worsening thereafter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi secured the top spot today in the list of the top 10 most polluted cities across India. Delhi has been experiencing air quality in the 'severe' to 'very poor' range over the last month. However, an improvement was seen following rain on December 3 which improved the air quality. With the peak winter season approaching, the national capital's pollution levels are rising.

Various locations across Delhi registered air quality in the 'very poor' and 'severe' category. The worst air quality was registered at Wazirpur where AQI stood at 430. Dilshad Garden area registered the best air quality and was the only location that fell in the 'poor' range today with AQI at 288.

Locations with relatively high pollution levels above the city's average include Nehru Nagar where AQI stood at 424, Vivek Vihar where AQI stood at 418, Anand Vihar where AQI stood at 417, Ashok Vihar where AQI stood at 410, Patparganj where AQI stood at 402, Okhla where AQI stood at 399, Sonia Vihar where AQI stood at 392, ITO where AQI stood at 390, Mandir Marg where AQI stood at 386and Shadipur where AQI stood at 381.

Other locations where AQI stood in the range of 300 to 377 is below the city's average include Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium where AQI stood at 371, Sirifort where AQI stood at 370, Moti Bagh where AQI stood at 368, Sri Aurobindo where AQI stood at 365, Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium where AQI stood at 364 and Pusa where AQI stood at 354.

The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 24.8 degrees Celsius according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). With the peak winter season around the corner, the minimum temperature dropped to 6.8 degrees Celsius. The IMD predicted mainly clear sky with mist or shallow fog in the morning and partly cloudy sky in the evening. IMD predicted no rainfall until December 19 but the weather condition is likely to remain cloudy.

Locations around the National Capital Region fared better than Delhi in terms of pollution level including Ghaziabad where AQI stood at 296, in Gurugram AQI stood at 259 and in Faridabad AQI stood at 298. All these places registered ‘poor’ air quality while places like Noida and Greater Noida registered ‘very poor’ air quality where AQI stood at 316 and 304 respectively.

Earlier, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai informed that Grap-3 has been lifted in the national capital however the government is making efforts to ensure that Grap-1 and 2 restrictions are strictly implemented.

