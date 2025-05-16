Dust storm chokes Delhi air; rain may bring respite from heat

The air quality around India Gate deteriorated to an AQI of 249 on Friday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), as Delhi and parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) continued to grapple with the aftermath of a thick haze that blanketed the region for nearly 11 hours from late Wednesday night to Thursday morning. The dense layer of dust severely impacted visibility and pushed pollution levels to hazardous highs.



At the Indira Gandhi International Airport, visibility plummeted dramatically from 4,500 metres at 10pm on Wednesday to just 1,200 metres by 11:30pm, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The sharp decline was attributed to dust-laden winds blowing in from western Rajasthan.

The poor air quality persisted through Thursday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 292 (‘poor’ category) at 4pm by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). By 7pm, the AQI had further deteriorated to 305, breaching the ‘very poor’ category. In contrast, the AQI stood at 135 (‘moderate’) on Wednesday at the same time.

“The sudden gusts reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph swept across Palam and adjoining areas, bringing in significant dust from Rajasthan,” said RK Jenamani, senior IMD scientist. Despite the winds weakening to 3-7 kmph later, visibility at both Palam and Safdarjung remained between 1,200 and 1,500 metres due to suspended dust particles.

An IMD statement noted a strong north-south pressure gradient over northwest India, which led to dust-raising surface winds over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and north Rajasthan from the night of May 14 to the morning of May 15. “Dust from west Rajasthan was transported across north Rajasthan, south Punjab, and south Haryana into Delhi-NCR, causing visibility to plunge intermittently at IGI Airport,” the statement said.



Delhi weather forecast

Delhi-NCR is expected to get some relief from the scorching heat over the next few days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather is likely to remain unstable between May 16 and 20, bringing intermittent changes in temperature and conditions.

On May 16 and 17, light rainfall or drizzle is expected in the evening or night, accompanied by thunder, lightning, and winds blowing at speeds of 30–50 km/h. The IMD has also predicted that pre-monsoon activity may intensify between May 19 and 22.

Residents can expect partial relief from the heat during this period, with the weather alternating between warm, cool, and windy conditions.