Delhi: Armed with knife, sisters storm into ex-DSP’s home over honking dispute, try to flee in car | Viral video

Two sisters allegedly attacked former Uttar Pradesh DSP and his family over a honking issue and threatened them with a knife. 

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated3 Nov 2024, 11:03 PM IST
A bizarre incident in Delhi involving sisters surfaced, who threatened ex-DSP Ashok Sharma with a knife after a honking dispute, and injured others as they tried to escape. (representative image)
A bizarre incident in Delhi involving sisters surfaced, who threatened ex-DSP Ashok Sharma with a knife after a honking dispute, and injured others as they tried to escape. (representative image)(Hindustan Times)

In yet another shocking incident in the national capital, two sisters barged into the house of a former Uttar Pradesh deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and attacked him and his family.

The accused sisters, armed with a knife, went into ex-DSP Ashok Sharma's home located in Anekant Apartments society on November 1, following a dispute over honking in east Delhi's Vasundhara Enclave area, reported PTI quoting police.

"Soon after Sharma asked the women to stop honking on Friday night, they damaged flower pots of his flat and went inside their own flat,” Delhi Police said.

Sharma, who is a cancer patient, escaped the attack with minor injuries. 

The accused were identified as 21-year-old Chhavi Jain and 23-year-old Bhavya Jain. 

"It has been alleged that on Saturday, both the sisters entered the house of Sharma forcefully and confronted him and his family with a knife, creating a disturbance that drew neighbours to the scene. Some residents who attempted to intervene also sustained minor injuries," said a police officer.

This was not the end of the high-octane drama that followed after police was called in to control two aggressive females

The incident was caught on CCTV cameras installed in east Delhi's Vasundhara Enclave area. The women locked themselves inside their house when they were first approached and later took a dangerous move as they tried to flee from the scene in their car.

The sisters struck a scooter rider and dragged him for a few metres until they rammed their car into a PCR van and injured one of the police personnel. In the escape attempt they also rammed into society's gate barrier. 

Four FIRs were registered at New Ashok Nagar police station in the case and the dua was booked under various sections of BNS. The two sisters, who have a history of confrontational behaviour, were finally apprehended from Noida.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published:3 Nov 2024, 11:03 PM IST
