Delhi hospital fire: Report reveals owner Naveen Khichi got second exit blocked with medicines, equipment
The NCPCR team that visited the hospital two days after the tragedy and found grave lapses and key violations that resulted in the deaths of the babies
The Baby Care New Born Hospital in Delhi's Vivek Vihar where seven babies died after a massive blaze had two exits, according to the hospital plan submitted by owner Naveen Khichi, but the second exit was rendered unusable since loads of medicines and machinery were stored against it, a Times of India report quoted police as saying.