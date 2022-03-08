Delhi ban on liquor discounts to continue as HC dismisses plea seeking stay

Delhi ban on liquor discounts to continue as HC dismisses plea seeking stay1 min read . 07:00 PM IST
- The court listed the main petitions for further hearing on March 25
Delhi liquor discount: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed pleas seeking to stay the decision of the Delhi government prohibiting any discount on the MRP of liquor in the city.
“I have dismissed the applications, will upload the order," Justice Kameswar Rao said while pronouncing the order.
The court listed the main petitions for further hearing on March 25.
The Delhi excise commissioner on February 28 had passed an order discontinuing any discount or rebate on the MRP of liquor in the national capital.
Referring to reports of large crowds at liquor stores as well as unhealthy market practices as the reason for the discontinuation of the discounts, the order said that the vendors are indulging in promotional activities which are prohibited under the Delhi Excise Act.
However, various liquor licence holders challenged the order. The Delhi government has opposed the pleas while contending that the discounts were giving rise to bootlegging activity.
The HC had on Monday reserved its order on the pleas in which the petitioners claimed that the government’s order was causing them an irreparable loss on account of the substantial decrease in their business.
