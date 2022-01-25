Delhi: Base fares of cab, passenger's safety in draft policy. Details here

Delhi: Base fares of cab, passenger's safety in draft policy. Details here2 min read . 07:32 AM IST
The Delhi government has shared a draft of the Motor Vehicle Aggregators Scheme, 2021 comprising rules and regulations that cab aggregators such as Ola, Uber will have to follow if implemented. The draft cab policy includes rules regarding cab fares, driver's ratings, passengers' safety, etc. According to Delhi's Department of Transport, the cab aggregators in the capital will not be allowed to charge fares with the maximum surge pricing not exceeding twice the base fare.
The cab aggregators will have to ensure the registration of all the onboarded driver-partners and their vehicles currently in use. The driver's license of all the driver-partner will be mandatory, but the licenses granted will be valid for only a year. The license will be renewed by the Transport Department on the aggregator's application.
In case a driver-partner has 15% or more grievances in a month then the cab aggregators will have to take appropriate actions. For a driver having a rating of less than 3.5 over a period of one year, the cab aggregator will take remedial training and corrective measures to rectify the issues.
Further, in a bid to tackle the air pollution in Delhi, the city government has proposed that cab aggregators will have to augment their EV fleet by 25% within two years from the day of the grant of license. For two-wheeler electric vehicles, the fleet should be increased by 50% in the same duration.
The scheme also lays emphasis on passenger safety, stipulating that an around-the-clock functioning control room will be mandatory to have the real-time location of cabs and swift action in complaints.
It says panic button will be compulsory and drivers having less than 3.5 ratings must be imparted training by the aggregators.
The aggregators will also require to share details of their driver-partners with the Transport department of the Delhi government.
The scheme will be applicable for aggregators with at least 50 motor vehicles in their fleet.
