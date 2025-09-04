Delhi batters fresh showers amid overflowing Yamuna River, Gujarat on IMD's red alert; check weather forecast here

Weather today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned against extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Gujarat on September 4 and issued a red alert for the state. Meanwhile, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Goa are on orange alert today.

“Extremely heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Gujarat Region during 04th-06th; Saurashtra & Kutch on 06th September,” IMD said in its latest press release. Furthermore, similar weather conditions are very likely at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh tomorrow, September 5.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely in the following regions:

In East Rajasthan until September 5 and in West Rajasthan on September 6 and 7.

In West Madhya Pradesh on September 4.

According to the weather agency, isolated heavy rainfall will continue in Uttarakhand till September 9 and is likely in Haryana and Chandigarh on September 4 and 9. Similar weather condition is likely in Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on September 7.

IMD predicted isolated heavy rainfall in Assam and Meghalaya till September 8; in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till September 7 and in Arunachal Pradesh between September 7 and 9.

Delhi rains Delhi residents woke up to fresh showers on Thursday morning. The Meteorological Department issued a nowcast warning at 6:45 AM for light to moderate rainfall, light thunderstorm and lightning in Delhi-NCR region in the next 2 hours.

Places that are likely to receive fresh showers are Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Burari, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Badili, Model Town, Karawal Nagar, Azadpur, Pitampura, Delhi University, Civil Lines, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Mundaka, Pashchim Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Rajauri Garden, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, Palam, IGI Airport, Vasant Kunj, Mahrauli, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Ayanagar, Deramandi, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh,Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar and Ballabhgarh.

Several parts of South and East Delhi are on orange alert while the rest of the national capital is on yellow alert until 8:24 AM, as per IMD.

According to IMD, the day will see “generally cloudy sky” with “one or two spells of very light to light rain/thundershowers.” The maximum temperature is likely to settle 1 to 2 degrees Celsius below normal while the minimum temperature will be below normal up to 1 to 3 degrees Celsius amid IMD's yellow alert for the day.

Swollen Yamuna River is flowing above danger mark of 205.33 metres as can be seen in the visuals from Loha Pul. Flood water inundated low-lying areas and forced residents to evacuate to safer places.