Delhi: Bhalswa landfill fire rages for fourth straight day| Watch video

Firefighters struggled to douse a fire at the Bhalswa landfill site in north Delhi for the fourth straight day on Friday. A massive fire broke out at the Bhalswa landfill site on Tuesday evening. Several videos showed the blaze churning out dense plumes of smoke and turning the sky hazy grey. According to Delhi Fire Service officials, smoke was reported around 5.00 pm on Tuesday that later spread into a massive fire

