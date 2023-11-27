Delhi woke up to a thick layer of smog that blanketed the city. The National Capital Region (NCR) registered air quality in 'severe' category on Monday morning with an AQI of 400, according to Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Various locations across Delhi registered air quality in ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ category at 10 am. Worst air quality was registered at Ashok Vihar where AQI stood at 454. Other locations that registered severe air qualty include Mundka with AQI of 445, Sonia Vihar with AQI of 448, ITO with AQI of 438, Punjabi Bagh with AQI of 436, Jahangirpuri with AQI of 434, Rohini 431, Nehru Nagar with AQI of 429, North Campus with AQI of 420, R K Puram with AQI of 420, Burari Crossing with AQI of 404, DTU with AQI of 403 and Dwarka with AQI of 403.

Locations around National Capital Region also recorded high pollution levels including Noida whose AQI stood at 338, in Greater Noida AQI stood at 351, in Ghaziabad AQI stood at 307, in Faridabad AQI stood at 381 and in Gurugram AQI stood at 313.