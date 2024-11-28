Delhi’s Prashant Vihar area in Rohini witnessed a blast on November 28, nearly 40 days after an explosion took place at a CRPF school in the same area.

An ANI report, quoting Forensic Science Laboratory sources, said that the material used in the blast resembled a crude bomb and the suspect used a garbage area to place explosives.

How Cordtex works

Cordtex, the detonation cord that burns slowly, can be set alight from a distance. Before setting off the blast, Cordtex burns slowly like the tip of a firecracker.