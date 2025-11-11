Delhi blast: US state department expresses condolences on ‘terrible explosion’

The US State Department Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) on Tuesday expressed condolences over the Delhi blast near iconic Red Fort in which around 9 people were killed and several others injured. The explosion on 10 November evening was reported in slow-moving Hyundai i20 car near Red Fort metro station Gate number 1.

In a post on X, SCA wrote, “Our hearts are with those affected by the terrible explosion in New Delhi. We continue to closely monitor the situation. Our sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.”

Alerting its citizens living in India, the US Embassy issued a travel advisory and a security alert. The US Embassy in its travel advisory said, “Avoid the areas surrounding the Red Fort and Chandni Chowk in Delhi and crowds.” It urged US citizens to be vigilant, monitor local media for updates, be aware of surroundings and stay alert in locations frequented by tourists.

For further assistance, US citizens can contact US Embassy in New Delhi located at Chanakyapuri's Shantipath. Contact number 911124198000 and official website — ACSND@state.gov — is available for assistance.

Probe update on Delhi blast As per latest update on the ongoing probe, the Delhi Police have obtained CCTV footage showing the suspect's actions moments before the blast. He was seen entering and exiting the parking area, according to ANI report. The footage revealed that the suspect was alone at the time, according to the Delhi Police sources.

Providing an update about the investigation, the sources added, “Investigators are now tracing the route towards Daryaganj, while more than 100 CCTV clips, including footage from nearby toll plazas, are being examined to establish the complete movement of the vehicle.”

As per ANI report, Delhi Police detained four suspects for questioning in a search operation that stretched through the night. Hotels in Paharganj, Daryaganj and surrounding areas were searched and hotel registers checked by Delhi Police, as per Delhi Police sources.

European Union's Ambassador to India reacts The European Union's Ambassador to India, the Canadian Embassy in India, the envoy of France and the envoy of Egyptian Embassy also offered condolences on the deadly incident.

EU Ambassador to India, Herve Delphin in a post on X said, "Our deepest condolences to the victims of the Delhi blast. While investigations by Indian authorities proceed our first thoughts are with families who lost loved ones & with all those injured to whom we wish swift recovery. We stand by Indian people in this moment of shock & grief."

French Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou, in a post on X wrote, "On behalf of the French People and Government, I extend our deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones in the #RedFort blast. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims, and we wish a full and complete recovery to all those injured."

Reacting on the harrowing incident, the Egyptian Embassy in India said, “On behalf of the People and Government of the Arab Republic of #Egypt, we extend our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those affected by the #RedFort blast. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved, and we wish all injured a swift and complete recovery.”

The Canadian Embassy in India in a statement said, "Canada offers its condolences to the families of the people who were killed in yesterday's horrific explosion in New Delhi and wishes those injured a speedy recovery."