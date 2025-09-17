Delhi BMW crash case: Court extends judicial custody of accused woman till September 27

A Delhi court extended the judicial custody of the accused woman Gaganpreet Kaur in the BMW crash case on Wednesday till September 27, PTI reported. She was arrested for allegedly ramming her vehicle a bike carrying Navjot Singh, 52, a senior Finance Ministry official, who lost his life, while his wife, Sandeep Kaur sustained injuries.

The court also heard the arguments on her bail plea, which scheduled the matter for Saturday, September 20.

The Patiala House Court issued notice on application moved by the counsel for the accused, which sought the CCTV proof of the accident site be preserved. The next hearing on this application is going to take place on Thursday, according to ANI.

The incident occurred when the duo was returning from the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara.

Earlier, Gaganpreet Kaur's husband, Parikshit Kakkar, was questioned by the Delhi Police after he came to the police station to join the investigation into the accident case.

What did Parikshit, husband of the accused, tell police? Parikshit told the police that he didn’t understand how the accident took place. He said Gaganpreet told him she was taking the injured person to the hospital. He then informed his father-in-law that medical help was required and took a taxi to reach the hospital, as per the Delhi Police.

“My wife told me she was taking them along. I informed my father-in-law that they needed treatment and that they were on the way. After that, I left in another taxi,” Parikshit informed the police, ANI reported.

Gaganpreet stated that she panicked and decided to take the victims to GTB Nagar Hospital, which is 20 km away, as her children had been admitted there during the Covid-19 pandemic. She has been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash driving, and tampering with evidence.

The police will now corroborate the statement and other evidence to confirm the sequence of events, the report added.

Meanwhile, Navjot's family raised concerns about why the victims weren’t taken to a closer hospital, such as RR Hospital or RML Hospital.