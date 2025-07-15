Delhi bomb alert! St Stephen's college, St. Thomas School receive fresh threat; students evacuated

One of the prominent institutions, St Stephen's college under Delhi University (DU) and St. Thomas School in Dwarka area received bomb threats on Tuesday morning, according to the Delhi Police.
Students from both institutions were evacuated. The searches are underway. No suspicious items have been discovered at either location.
Emergency response teams, bomb and dog squads, fire brigade and special staff teams were rushed to the spot after being informed of the incident.
(This is a breaking news. Check back for updates)