Delhi bomb blast news: Telegram channel ’Justice League India’ under scrutiny after Rohini CRPF school explosion

Updated21 Oct 2024, 09:34 AM IST
Delhi bomb blast news: Day after a bomb blast ripped through a wall of the CRPF school in Rohini's Prashant Vihar, Delhi Police wrote to Telegram Messenger, seeking details of a Telegram channel identified as ‘Justice League India’. The Telegram channel reportedly shared a post about the incident, along with CCTV footage of the blast, Delhi Police sources have said.

“The police are seeking information from other social media platforms also. Telegram has yet to respond to the Delhi Police. Investigation is underway, no organisation's name has come to light yet in connection with the blast. All angles are being investigated,” ANI quoted police sources as saying.

Also Read | Delhi Rohini Blast: Probe points to use of crude bomb; NIA, NSG teams on site

‘Capable to strike anytime…’

Yesterday, on October 21, a video of the Delhi blast with a "Khalistan Zindabad" watermark at the bottom, appeared on the Justice League India channel on Telegram. It also carried a message stating Khalistanis ‘were ready to strike anytime.’

“If Indian coward agency and their master think they can hire filthy goons to target our members to silence our voice then they live in fools world. They can't imagine how close we are to them and how capable we are to strike anytime #KhalistanZindabad #JLI,” read the message.

Also Read | Atishi likens Delhi to ‘Mumbai underworld’ situation after school bomb blast

Amid the backdrop of escalating tensions between India and Canada, the Telegram message appeared to be set around New Delhi's stance against the global anti-India activities of Khalistani terrorists. Top police officials suggested that the message was a likely warning for the authorities.

Telegram no longer a messaging app

The message about the bomb blast is not the latest incident where Telegram has been used to send out messages, or ‘threats’ about upcoming attacks. What is widely known as a messaging app to the general public, has over years become a ‘breeding ground for criminal activity,’ stated a report by New York Times.

Also Read | CCTV captures Delhi school blast, 2 wheeler passed just minutes before explosion

The report by NYT revealed that at least two dozen channels sold weapons, while 22 others had advertisements related to cocaine, heroin and other drugs for delivery to over 20 countries.

 

First Published:21 Oct 2024, 09:34 AM IST
      Popular in News

