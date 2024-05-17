Air India flight collided with a tug tractor at Pune Airport on May 16. Around 180 passengers on board had a narrow escape.

An Air India flight with 180 passengers on board had a minor collision with a tug tractor while moving on the runway at Pune Airport on May 16. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The aircraft, carrying around 180 passengers, suffered damage to its nose and a tyre near the landing gear. Despite the collision, all passengers and crew on board are reported to be safe," ANI quoted an airport official as saying.

Also read: Air India Express operations disrupted as crew reports sick The airport authorities followed emergency protocols promptly following the incident to ensure the safety of everyone involved. "The passengers were immediately deplaned, and arrangements were made for an alternative flight to Delhi," ANI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) set up a probe panel to investigate the cause of the collision of the Delhi-bound flight.

Also read: Air India to develop Bengaluru airport as hub for southern India Preliminary reports said the tug truck struck the plane during the taxiing process, as per preliminary reports. The tug truck is used to manoeuvre the aircraft on the ground. An investigation will determine the possible lapses that led to the incident and focus on operational protocols.

Airport operations were not affected despite the incident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Air India Express cuts daily flights as mass sick leave hits operations The aircraft was pulled out for repairs and detailed inspection without significant disruption to other flight operations.

On Wednesday, another incident was reported on a Vadodara-bound Air India flight in Delhi, causing panic among passengers onboard. At Delhi's IGI airport, a crew member found a piece of tissue paper in the aircraft's washroom with the word “bomb" inscribed on it, just ahead of takeoff.

"There was an incident related to one of our aircraft, which was to operate Pune to Delhi, at the time of its pushback. The aircraft was held back for checks, all passengers were offloaded safely, and the flight was cancelled. Passengers were eventually refunded their full fares and offered complimentary rescheduling. Those with onward international connections were flown to Delhi by other carriers. An investigation into the incident has already been initiated." Air India issued an official statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the protocol, the Central Industrial Security Force and the Delhi Police were informed and passengers were asked to deboard the flight.

The aircraft was taken to a remote bay for mandatory checks by security agencies but no suspicious items were detected, police said.

(With agency inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

