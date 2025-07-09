Delhi bound IndiGo flight from Patna makes emergency landing after bird hit

An IndiGo flight from Patna to Delhi had to make an emergency landing at Patna airport after it was struck by a bird mid-air. The flight was carrying 169 passengers, all of whom were safely evacuated without any injuries. The bird hit caused technical issues, and the aircraft is currently undergoing repairs.

Advertisement

Notably, this comes merely days after, a Ranchi-bound IndiGo flight made an emergency landing after a bird hit the plane.

The flight had 175 passengers on board. It landed safely, and all passengers were unharmed, officials were quoted as saying to news agency PTI.

The IndiGo aircraft was flying at around 4,000 feet when it suffered damage after being struck by a vulture, officials said.

“An IndiGo flight suffered a bird hit near Ranchi. It was approximately 10 to 12 nautical miles away from here at an altitude of 3,000 to 4,000 feet when the incident occurred. The IndiGo flight was coming from Patna to Ranchi, and the pilot had to make an emergency landing here,” Birsa Munda Airport, Ranchi, Director R R Maurya told news agency PTI.

Advertisement

On Jun 23, Air India was forced to cancel its scheduled flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi due to a suspected bird hit on its inbound journey from the national capital.