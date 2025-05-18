Delhi braces for more rain, thunderstorms after downpour kills 4 | Check IMD forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi, forecasting partly cloudy skies with the possibility of thunder and lightning today, and has predicted rain on Monday.

Advertisement

The weather office has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by rain in the national capital over the coming week, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle at 38 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.



Read | Dust storm chokes Delhi, AQI soars to 'poor' category – when will monsoon hit city?

The warning comes on the heels of heavy downpour accompanied by a strong windstorm on Saturday, which claimed four lives in two separate incidents of wall collapses. In central Delhi’s Paharganj, three men lost their lives and one was injured when the wall of an under-construction basement collapsed, also damaging part of the tin roof at a newly built RRTS station.



Read | Dust, hailstorm lash parts of NCR; metro shed damaged at New Ashok Nagar-station: Check IMD forecast

Advertisement

Former Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi expressed sorrow over the incident. AAP MLA Imran Hussain, who visited the site, stated that the district magistrate has been directed to provide compensation to the victims' families and initiate an inquiry into the matter.

Read More

Another man was killed and his partner injured when a wall collapsed during welding work at a building in the Prahladpur area under the jurisdiction of Shahbad Dairy police station. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Ashok Kumar, while the injured individual is Sumit Kumar.

A section of the steel roof at New Ashok Nagar station on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor was also damaged due to the heavy rain, news agency PTI reported. Advertisement