Delhi Budget: Free public bus travel for women, pilgrimage for senior citizens to continue1 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 07:56 PM IST
In the Delhi Budget 2023-24, free public bus travel facility for women and pilgrimage for senior citizens has been continued
Delhi government’s free travel facility for women in state-run buses and pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens will continue for the financial year 2023-24, Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot announced on Wednesday.
