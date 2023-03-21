The Ministry of Home Affairs has approved the Delhi government's budget and conveyed it to the AAP dispensation, sources from the lieutenant governor's office confirmed on Tuesday. This announcement comes amidst a dispute between the Centre and the city government over the hold on the Delhi budget on the day of the presentation.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot had said that the budget file has been resent to the Union home ministry for approval. Hours later, the budget was approved by the ministry.

"The MHA has approved the Budget and conveyed it to the Delhi government," news agency PTI quoted a source as saying.

Kailash Gahlot also said that the file for the Delhi government's budget approval was submitted both physically and via email to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The presentation of the Delhi government's Budget for 2023-24, scheduled for Tuesday, was put on hold with the Arvind Kejriwal-led dispensation and the central government trading charges over allocations under various heads.