Delhi Budget gets Centre's approval after delay, say LG Office sources1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 02:39 PM IST
Delhi Annual Budget 2023-24 approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Approval has been conveyed to Delhi Government: Sources
The Ministry of Home Affairs has approved the Delhi government's budget and conveyed it to the AAP dispensation, sources from the lieutenant governor's office confirmed on Tuesday. This announcement comes amidst a dispute between the Centre and the city government over the hold on the Delhi budget on the day of the presentation.
