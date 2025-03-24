CM Rekha Gupta to table ‘Viksit Delhi’ Budget tomorrow. Session begins with ‘kheer’ ceremony today

The first budget session of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government begins today, march 24. The Budget will be tabled on Tuesday, March 25.

The five-day Budget session will kick off at 11 AM on Monday with a kheer ceremony. The first day is likely to witness the tabling of a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the Delhi Transport Corporation for 2024.

This Budget Session is significant, as it follows the recent Delhi Legislative Assembly election 2025, which saw the BJP return to power after 27 years. This will be the second session of the new government. The first session was held between February 24 and March 3.

The last Delhi Budget was presented by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in March 2023 with an allocation of ₹76,000 crore. The then finance minister Atishi had presented the Delhi budget 2024 on the theme “Ram Rajya”.

The BJP government's Budget, themed as the'Viksit Delhi' Budget, aims to incorporate public suggestions gathered through extensive consultations with various societal groups, including women, educators, farmers, and industrialists.

The House will begin with a Question Hour, and will be followed by Special Mention (Rule-280) under which MLAs will raise matters related to their constituencies, according to the list of business.

On Tuesday, the second day of the session, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, will table the BJP government’s first Budget.

The Budget 2025-26 is likely to focus on infrastructure development, cleaning of the Yamuna, and tackling air pollution, with provisions for health and education sectors, among others, according to reports.

“The Budget will focus on meeting the basic needs of the public and will have provisions for employment generation,” Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday. She said the Budget aims to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Viksit Delhi’ and has been drafted after extensive consultations with various sections of society, including professionals.

“We received 3,303 suggestions via email and 6,982 through WhatsApp from stakeholders,” the Chief Minister said.

Gupta announced that the Budget session would begin with a ‘kheer’ ceremony on Monday.

Delhi Budget 2025: What to Expect The Budget is also expected to include financial provisions for the ₹2,500 monthly allowance the BJP had promised for women before the assembly elections.

The 'Viksit Delhi' Budget aims to incorporate public suggestions gathered through extensive consultations.

A discussion on the Budget will take place on March 26 to analyse financial allocations and policy initiatives. The Assembly will deliberate and vote on the proposed Budget on March 27, according to the tentative schedule.

Here is a list of issues that the Delhi Budget is expected to take up:

The Delhi Budget for 2025-2026, themed as the 'Viksit Delhi' budget, is expected to focus on several key areas. These include:

Senior Citizen Welfare: The budget will likely prioritise welfare programs for senior citizens, ensuring they receive adequate support and services.

Cleaning the Yamuna: Efforts to clean the Yamuna River are expected to be a major focus, aligning with environmental commitments.

Public Welfare Programs: The Delhi government will aim to fulfil commitments to public welfare programs

Affordable Nutrition: CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government aims to providing affordable and nutritious food to the underprivileged is another priority area.

Financial Assistance for Women: The BJP government's first budget also includes financial assistance for women, expansion of health services, and promotion of public transport.

