During the polygraph test, Aaftab Poonawala was asked the sequence of events since he started dating Shraddha Walkar. The kind of weapon he used and how he came up to deciding on how to dispose of the body. “…along with various other questions related to the case that could give lead to further investigation in the case," an FSL source was quoted as saying by PTI. Aaftab Poonawala was asked about 40 questions during the lie-detector test.

