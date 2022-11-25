Aaftab Poonawala, who strangled and sawed her live-in partner Shraddha Walkar in 35 pieces, underwent a polygraph or a polygraph test on Friday. The polygraph test was conducted for nearly eight hours at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in New Delhi. During the polygraph test, Aaftab Poonawala was asked a range of questions in connection with the Shraddha Walkar murder case including his relationship with the victim and what triggered him to commit the crime. Earlier at the court, Aaftab Poonawala said that he strangled Shraddha Walkar in the heat of the moment.
An FSL source said that Aaftab Poonawala was asked the details about the case and what triggered him to kill Shraddha Walker. Aaftab Poonawala was asked if it was a planned incident or if he did it in a fit of rage like he claimed in the court.
During the polygraph test, Aaftab Poonawala was asked the sequence of events since he started dating Shraddha Walkar. The kind of weapon he used and how he came up to deciding on how to dispose of the body. “…along with various other questions related to the case that could give lead to further investigation in the case," an FSL source was quoted as saying by PTI. Aaftab Poonawala was asked about 40 questions during the lie-detector test.
"All the sequence of event that transpired ever since they started dating and how he decided to dispose of the body in such a gruesome manner. He was also asked about the kind of weapon he used to chop her body," an FSL source had said.
Meanwhile, police have recovered five knives from Aaftab Poonawala’s rented flat where he killed Shraddha Walkar but hasn’t recovered the weapon that was used to saw her body. According to the sources in the police department, the recovered knives were sent to FSL for examination to ascertain if these were used in the commission of the crime.
The first polygraph test was conducted on him on Tuesday.
