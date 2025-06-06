Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta receives death threat; Ghaziabad police investigate caller identity

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta received a death threat through a phone call made to the Ghaziabad PCR at around 11 PM last night, Thursday 5 June, according to India Today report. The Ghaziabad DCP City confirmed that the call was indeed received, but the caller’s phone was switched off shortly afterwards.

Following the incident, Ghaziabad Police have informed the Delhi Police and are actively investigating to determine the identity and location of the caller. Efforts are ongoing to trace the source of the threat and ensure the Chief Minister’s safety.

Also Read | SC allows Delhi govt to withdraw 7 petitions against LG by AAP govt

"North West District Police received this information from Ghaziabad Police late at night. Currently, Ghaziabad and Delhi Police are searching for the accused," Delhi Police said.

The recent threat call to the Chief Minister comes only a few days after threat emails to blow up two government buildings in central Delhi – Udyog Bhawan and Nirman Bhawan – were received.

Rekha Gupta may move into govt bungalow in Civil Lines Rekha Gupta may move into a government bungalow in north Delhi's Civil Lines, over 100 days after she assumed charge, officials said on Thursday.

Also Read | IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad to Patna receives bomb threat, passengers evacuated

A senior government official said that an allotment letter has been issued and the public works department (PWD) has started repair and renovation work at the property.

"We are carrying out some repair and renovation work, after which the chief minister will move in. The allotment letter has been issued," he told PTI.

Meanwhile, the PWD which allots bungalows to ministers and Delhi government's employees, has floated a tender to construct a camp office.

The estimated cost of the upgradation is ₹47 lakh and the work is likely to be completed in 60 days, the official added.

Also Read | Bomb threat email puts Udyog Bhawan in Delhi on alert

Meanwhile, on June 5, CM Gupta announced the addition of 280 electric buses to Delhi's public transport fleet as part of the government's upcoming electric vehicle (EV) policy.