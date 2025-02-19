Delhi CM Announcement LIVE Updates: To mark the beginning of the BJP's governance in the national capital, preparations are in full swing for the grand oath-taking ceremony of the new Delhi Chief Minister on Thursday, February 20. The grand event will take place at Ramlila Maidan and a large number of people are expected to participate.
The swearing-in ceremony will be a high-profile event, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Cabinet, and Chief Ministers from various states in attendance.
On February 19, that is today, the newly elected BJP MLAs will meet to elect the legislative party leader. The Chief Minister face will be unveiled amid speculations over Parvesh Verma or Vijender Gupta being the most eligible candidate. The stage is set and arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony are being looked after by BJP leaders Tarun Chugh and Vinod Tawde.
In Delhi assembly elections, BJP secured 48 seats out of 70 seats, while the outgoing Aam Aadmi Party won 22 seats. For the third successive time, Congress could not open its account.
Delhi CM swearing-in LIVE Updates: Delhi Traffic Police issued a travel advisory, laying down restrictions for commuters planning to travel in the national capital on Thursday, February 20.
"In view of swearing-in ceremony of Hon’ble CM of Delhi on February 20, 2025 at Ramlila Ground, New Delhi, special traffic arrangements have been made," Delhi traffic police said while sharing details about road closures and diversions.
Delhi CM swearing-in LIVE Updates: BJP MP Yogender Chandolia on Tuesday said, “The Prime Minister is going to be there. Along with the cabinet, the Chief Ministers of the states (BJP) will also be there. It will be a grand event because, after 27 years, we are going to form our government in Delhi...BJP has got a chance to form the government in Delhi. The people of Delhi have given the mandate to Narendra Modi ji," ANI reported.
Delhi CM swearing-in LIVE Updates: The Delhi CM oath-taking ceremony is expected to take place at around 4:30 pm on Thursday, February 20, and is likely to be attended by PM Modi, top BJP leaders and chief ministers from NDA-ruled states.
Delhi CM swearing-in LIVE Updates: High security alert is in place as commandos, quick reaction teams, PCR vans, anti-sabotage checks, and SWAT teams will be deployed at strategic locations at more than 2,500 spots.
Delhi CM swearing-in LIVE Updates: Besides deployment of over 5,000 police personnel, first-aid kiosks and other facilities will also be set up at Ramlila Maidan. Snipers will also take position at many strategic spots.
Delhi CM swearing-in LIVE Updates: On the day of the oath-taking ceremony, over 5,000 security personnel will be deployed in and around the Ramlila Maidan area, an official informed PTI.
According to the officer, over 10 companies of paramilitary forces will also be deployed to maintain law and order and manage traffic during the day.
“More than 5,000 police personnel will be on duty, along with other emergency response teams. There will be multiple layers of security barricades to ensure the proper safety and security of the dignitaries," PTI quoted another police officer as saying.
Delhi CM swearing-in LIVE Updates: BJP MP Yogender Chandolia on Tuesday said, “Preparations are in full swing at Ram Maidan. Continued meetings are being held. A meeting regarding preparations is also being held. A large number of people will be participating (in the ceremony)," reported ANI.