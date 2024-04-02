Arvind Kejriwal wants to read THESE books in Tihar jail as 'undertrial prisoner number 670'
Arvind Kejriwal, who has been sent to Tihar jail in excise policy case till April 15, has demanded three books to carry along – Ramayana, Mahabharata, and ‘How Prime Ministers Decide’. While we are aware of Ramayana and Mahabharata, the book by journalist Neerja Chaudhary, which states how prime ministers take decisions has shifted attention.