’Arvind Kejriwal has suffered…’: Here are top things Supreme Court said in excise policy case

  • The Supreme Court granted interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case, citing his 90-day incarceration and his elected leader status.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
First Published12 Jul 2024, 11:51 AM IST
Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody has been extended
Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody has been extended(PTI)

The Supreme Court on July 12 granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case. A bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna referred to his petition challenging his arrest by the ED to a larger bench. 

Here are top things Supreme Court said today 

1. The Apex Court while granting interim bail said, “Arvind Kejriwal has suffered incarceration for more than 90 days. He is an elected leader and it is upto him whether he wants to continue in the role or not,” as quoted by Bar and Bench.

2. 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:12 Jul 2024, 11:51 AM IST
HomeNews’Arvind Kejriwal has suffered…’: Here are top things Supreme Court said in excise policy case

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

166.65
11:52 AM | 12 JUL 2024
-7.85 (-4.5%)

Tata Steel

168.50
11:53 AM | 12 JUL 2024
-0.5 (-0.3%)

Bharat Electronics

332.50
11:53 AM | 12 JUL 2024
-3.05 (-0.91%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

157.20
11:52 AM | 12 JUL 2024
10.05 (6.83%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Railtel Corporation Of India

565.25
11:44 AM | 12 JUL 2024
45.3 (8.71%)

Inox Wind

171.60
11:44 AM | 12 JUL 2024
13.55 (8.57%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

157.55
11:44 AM | 12 JUL 2024
10.4 (7.07%)

M M T C

91.25
11:44 AM | 12 JUL 2024
5.53 (6.45%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,087.00382.00
    Chennai
    73,942.00-780.00
    Delhi
    74,014.00309.00
    Kolkata
    74,377.00-345.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue