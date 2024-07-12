The Supreme Court on July 12 granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case. A bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna referred to his petition challenging his arrest by the ED to a larger bench. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are top things Supreme Court said today 1. The Apex Court while granting interim bail said, “Arvind Kejriwal has suffered incarceration for more than 90 days. He is an elected leader and it is upto him whether he wants to continue in the role or not," as quoted by Bar and Bench.

2. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!