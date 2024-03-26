Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 26 issued the second order from jail, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kejriwal, who is in the custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case-linked to excise policy, issued an order for the health department, a party spokespersons said. Delhi health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj will share more details about the order during a press conference, he said.

Kejriwal, who is under ED remand until March 28, had on March 24 issued his first government order from jail. The order was regarding Water Department of the Delhi Government, of which senior party leader Atishi is in charge.

Kejriwal, who was arrested by the ED on March 21, in connection with Delhi Liquor Policy case, has said he will not resign from the post of Chief Minister and would instead run his office from the ED custody.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has given a call of protest on March 26 outside the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital in connection with Kejriwal's arrest. Delhi Police has said it has not given any permission to the party, yet.

The central agency has accused AAP, and its ministers, of accepting over ₹100 crores in bribes from liquor contractors nearly two years ago. The agency told the Rouse Avenue Court last week that AAP benefitted out of Delhi Liquor policy and used ₹45 crore from that for Goa assembly elections.

The AAP has denied the corruption accusations claiming they were fabricated. The case in which Kejriwal has been arrested by ED pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi Excise Policy 2022, which was later scrapped. Apart from Kejriwal, other AAP leaders, including, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha member of parliament (MP) Sanjay Singh are also in ED custody in custody with the case.

