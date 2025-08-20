‘Rekha Gupta was slapped,’ say Jan Sunwai attendees; ‘he said something, then…’

Eyewitnesses to the alleged “attack” on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta have claimed that the chief minister was suddenly “slapped” during the Jan Sunwai programme at her official residence in Civil Lines. They recalled that the attacker, a 35 year old male, said something to her just moments before the assault, catching everyone off guard. He was immediately taken into custody by the Delhi Police.

An eyewitness, Shailendra Kumar, says, “I had come from Uttam Nagar with a complaint over sewer. When I reached the gates, chaos broke out because the CM was slapped. This is wrong...”

Attack on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta during Jan Sunvai | Anjali, who was present at the spot, says, "This is wrong. Everyone has the right to Jan Sunvai. If an imposter can slap her, this is a big deal...I was there...The person was speaking and he suddenly slapped. Police have taken him away..."

WHAT DELHI CMO SAID

According to people in CM Office, CM Rekha Gupta was interacting with citizens and listening to their grievances when a man in his 30s suddenly surged forward, handed over an piece of paper to the CM, started talking in a raised loud voice and also used expletives before slapping the CM.

