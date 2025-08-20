Delhi CM Rekha Gupta ‘attacked’ during Jan Sunwai; accused disguised as complainant

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta was allegedly attacked during a Jan Sunwai on Monday, the Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed. The attacker had allegedly posed as a complainant before hitting her. The incident happened when Rekha Gupta was holding a Jan Sunwai programme at the Delhi chief minister residence in Civil Lines on Wednesday, August 20, morning.

According to the reports, Rekha Gupta has not sustained any injuries during the attack on her. Delhi Police has detained the accused involved in the attack on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta.

DELHI CM GUPTA ATTACKED: HERE'S WHAT HAPPENED Delhi CMO has detailed how the alleged attack on Rekha Gupta happened. According to people in CM Office, CM Rekha Gupta was interacting with citizens and listening to their grievances when a man in his 30s suddenly surged forward, handed over an piece of paper to the CM, started talking in a raised loud voice and also used expletives before slapping the CM.

The security personnel present at the even overpowered the attacker and took him into custody. The motive of attack is not yet known.

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) addressed the “attack” on Rekha Gupta and said police will reveal the details of the “mishap” at the Delhi CM residence in Civil Lines.

Delhi BJP said, “A mishap happened during Jan Sunvai at CM Residence, Civil Lines. Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva strongly condemns the attack on CM Rekha Gupta during the weekly Jan Sunvai. Police inquiry to reveal details.”

The Congress also reacted to the alleged attack on Rekha Gupta, with Delhi chief Devender Yadav calling the incident “very unfortunate,” but also attacked the city administration. Devender Yadav said how can a common woman be safe in Delhi if the chief minister is not.