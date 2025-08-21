Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Z-plus security upgraded after attack during Jan Sunwai

Rekha Gupta's Z-plus security was upgraded on 21 August after “attack” during Jan Sunwai at her official residence yesterday, HT reported. According to police officers, it might be upgraded to have “more personnel” or improved arrangements.

Paramilitary forces have been stationed outside her residence. This comes after the incident ignited concerns on law and order situation in the national capital.

Rekha Gupta's office called “attack” a "well-planned conspiracy to kill her".

Rekha Gupta speaks out after ‘attack’ “The attack on me during this morning's public hearing was not just an attack on me, but a cowardly attempt on our resolve to serve Delhi and work for the welfare of the people. Naturally, I was in shock after this attack, but now I am feeling better. I request all my well-wishers not to trouble themselves by coming to meet me. I will soon be seen working among you again," the Delhi CM said.

She added, “Such attacks can never break my spirit or my resolve to serve the people. Now, I will be among you with even more energy and dedication than before.”

She clarified that public hearings and the resolution of people's issues will continue “with the same seriousness and commitment as before”, mentioning, “your trust and support are my greatest strength. I express my heartfelt gratitude for your immense love, blessings, and good wishes".

Rekha Gupta ‘attacked’: Who is the accused? The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested Rajesh Khimji, 41, who belongs to Rajkot, Gujarat in connection to an alleged attack on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta.

A PTI report noted that the accused allegedly pulled Gupta's her.

Rajesh was taken to Aruna Asif Ali hospital for a medical assessment. Later, he was referred to the LNJP Hospital. Duty magistrate Arvind Tomar permitted a five-day custody remand following hearing the submissions of the Delhi police. He is to be produced before the court when the five-day of police custody ends, ANI reported.

