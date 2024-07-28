Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy LIVE Updates: As many as three civil services aspirants died after the basement of a coaching centre in Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar area was flooded after heavy rainfall hit the national capital, said officials on Saturday. The Delhi Fire Department received a call from Rau's IAS Study Circle at around 7 pm on Saturday about the flooded and waterlogged basement. "The caller told us that there was a possibility that some people were trapped. We are investigating how the entire basement was flooded. It appeared that the basement got flooded very fast due to which some people were trapped inside," DCP (Central Delhi) M Harshavardhan told media persons. Students held a protest over their fellow aspirants' deaths, raising slogans against authorities. Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to initiate an inquiry and submit a report within 24 hours on the incident. Catch all the LIVE updates on UPSC Aspirants Death News here,

UPSC Aspirants Death News LIVE: What AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak says? On Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar Coaching Centre incident, AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak says, "The water has receded now but enough is enough... This is a completely criminal activity, strict action should be taken against the officials who are responsible... Desilting (of drain) was done but still, there should be an inquiry and if someone is responsible, strict action should be taken... Delhi's drainage system has collapsed and the reason for this is that BJP was in power for 15 years. We have been here for the last 1 year and are working on the drains, but I do not want to get into any blame game, I want it to be investigated and strict action should be taken against whoever is responsible..."

UPSC Aspirants Death News LIVE: Visuals from Rajendra Nagar coaching centre | Watch Outside visuals from the IAS coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar where three students lost their lives after the basement was filled with water yesterday.

UPSC Aspirants Death News LIVE: Delhi mayor calls for action against coaching centres being run from basements ) A day after three civil services aspirants died due to rain-induced flooding in the basement of a coaching centre, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Sunday directed that take strict action be taken against commercial activities being run in basements. Oberoi directed the MCD commissioner to take strict action against all such coaching centres across Delhi which are under the jurisdiction of MCD and running commercial activities in basements, which she said are in violation of building bye-laws and are not as per norms.