A Delhi Police officer was suspended on Friday for kicking Muslim men, who were offering prayers on the road in the national capital. The incident occurred in Delhi’s Inderlok area and the video of the same is doing rounds on social media platforms. In the viral video, the cop can be seen kicking Muslim men, who are offering prayers on the road amid a huge rush near the mosque.

The video sparked outrage on social media with users questioning the behavior of Delhi Police and asking the government to take action against the concerned official.

Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi also shared the viral video and said that the Delhi Police official doesn't understand the basic principles of humanity. “This @DelhiPolice soldier kicking a person while offering Namaz probably does not understand the basic principles of humanity, what is this hatred that is filled in the heart of this soldier, Delhi Police is requested to file a case against this soldier under appropriate sections. Enter and terminate its service," Imran Pratapgarhi said.

Cop suspended, inquiry ordered

The senior officials of the Delhi Police took cognisance of the viral video and initiated an inquiry against the official. The officials said that the accused official is suspended for the time being and necessary action will be taken in the matter.

Meanwhile, the police also beefed up the security in the area as the video accumulated lakhs of views and has the potential to create law and order issues.

The internet is divided over the video as some condemned the actions of police officer against the innocent civilians praying on the road, while others questioned the rationale of offering prayers on public property. But, largely the social media users were united in slamming the police officer for kicking the Muslim men. In the video, the crowd can be seen confronting the police officer about his actions.

