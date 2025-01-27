A Delhi couple and their two children who were returning home after taking dip at Mahakumbh, were killed in a road accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in the Fatehabad area, police said as reported by news agency PTI.

According to the report, the incident occurred at around 12.30 am on January 27 and were residents of Delhi's Uttam Nagar.

Also Read | Mahakumbh 2025: Akasa Air announces special flights to Prayagraj from 4 cities

Here's what happened Omprakash Singh, 42, was on his way home with his wife Purnima, 34, their 12-year-old daughter Ahana, and their four-year-old son Vinayak. As per the report, Singh was driving when he lost control of the car. The vehicle crossed the road divider and collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction on the expressway, officials said as reported by PTI.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Amar Deep informed the agency that all the four members died on the spot and bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

What caused the accident? "Preliminary investigation suggests that the driver might have dozed off leading to the accident," the officer said.

About Mahakumbh Mela 2025 The Mahakumbh is held every 12 years and a huge turnout of devotees is expected in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. In line with tradition, pilgrims gather at the Sangam—the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the now-extinct Saraswati rivers—to take a holy dip, believed to cleanse sins and grant moksha (liberation). Deeply rooted in Sanatan Dharma, the event marks a celestial alignment that creates a sacred time for spiritual purification and devotion. The Mahakumbh Mela is set to welcome over 45 crore visitors, making it a historic occasion for India

Key dates for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: January 13, 2025: Paush Purnima

January 14, 2025: Makar Sankranti (First Shahi Snan)

January 29, 2025: Mauni Amavasya (Second Shahi Snan)

February 3, 2025: Basant Panchami (Third Shahi Snan)

February 4, 2025: Achla Saptami

February 12, 2025: Maghi Purnima