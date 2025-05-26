Delhi court accepts police report to drop sexual harassment case against ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Delhi court accepts police report to drop sexual harassment case against ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan filed by ‘minor’

Updated26 May 2025, 07:12 PM IST
A Delhi court on Monday, May 26, accepted the Delhi Police report recommending the cancellation of the sexual harassment case filed by a ‘minor’ complainant against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan.

“Cancellation accepted,” Additional Sessions Judge Gomti Manocha said.

The sexual harassment case against Brij Bhushan was cancelled after the minor, during an in-chamber proceeding held on August 1, 2023, told the judge that she was satisfied with Delhi Police's investigation in the case. She also said that she was not opposing the closure report.

Delhi Police on June 15, 2023, filed the report seeking cancellation of the case involving the girl after her father made a startling claim midway through the probe that he had made a false complaint of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan Singh to get back at him for perceived injustice to the girl.

While the police had recommended dropping the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case against Brij Bhushan, he was charged with sexual harassment and stalking in a separate case lodged by six women wrestlers.

This is a breaking news report, more details are being updated

